Bunge Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Bunge has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13. Bunge has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, EVP Joseph Podwika acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Neppl acquired 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $316,015.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

