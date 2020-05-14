Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.20-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. Cardinal Health also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

NYSE CAH opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cardinal Health to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

