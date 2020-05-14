CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million.

CASI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 8,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,749. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $168.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CASI shares. BidaskClub lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 234,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $368,146.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,217.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 701,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

