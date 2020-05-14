Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter.

Shares of CBIO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 4,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $76.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

