Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 41.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CATS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,286. The stock has a market cap of $331.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.38. Catasys has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catasys will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Curtis Medeiros acquired 21,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $234,507.90. 59.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATS. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Catasys by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catasys during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catasys by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catasys by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATS shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catasys in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut Catasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Catasys in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

