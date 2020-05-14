Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $754,296,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.28. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.