CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDK Global in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CDK Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDK. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.67. 77,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,174. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.