Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $5.47. Celsius shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 791,500 shares.
The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 13.27%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $415.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
