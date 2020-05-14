Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $5.47. Celsius shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 791,500 shares.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 13.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $415.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

