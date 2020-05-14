Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,150,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

