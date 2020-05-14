Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,413,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chevron were worth $247,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,444,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

