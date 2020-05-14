Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 560,193 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2,440.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,193 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,675,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,729,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,370. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

