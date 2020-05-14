Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $10.02 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,624,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,222,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 93,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.00. 3,892,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.94. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

