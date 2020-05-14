Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,882,740,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Linde by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after buying an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Linde by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,781,000 after buying an additional 467,156 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,115,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Linde by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,236,000 after buying an additional 350,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.96. The company had a trading volume of 91,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,015. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

