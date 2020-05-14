Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $57.01 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intuit worth $57,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $279.81. 610,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,883. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.