Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $66.14 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 2.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.37% of Cintas worth $66,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS traded up $25.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.97. 157,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,462. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

