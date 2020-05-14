Chilton Investment Co. LLC Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 2.7% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $72,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.69. 79,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,323. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

