Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 16,026 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 834,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 52,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.52. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

