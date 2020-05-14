Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 3,718 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.28. 2,939,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,252. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

