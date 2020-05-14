Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,343,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $114,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 128.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,146,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

CMCSA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. 22,368,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,739,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

