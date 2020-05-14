COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) shares dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, approximately 308,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 405,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

