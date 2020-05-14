Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Costco Wholesale worth $236,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,582,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

