Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Trading Up 41.8%

Creative Realities Inc (OTCMKTS:CREX) shares shot up 41.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $4.58, 29,311,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,856% from the average session volume of 1,498,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Creative Realities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Realities stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities Inc (OTCMKTS:CREX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 502,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 5.14% of Creative Realities at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

