Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

