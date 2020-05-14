Croda International (LON:CRDA) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Croda International (LON:CRDA) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Croda International earned a coverage optimism score of -3.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,625 ($60.84) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,275 ($69.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,735.71 ($62.30).

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International stock traded down GBX 181 ($2.38) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,871 ($64.08). 592,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,558.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,804.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 28.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 50.50 ($0.66) dividend. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

In related news, insider Keith Layden sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,484 ($58.98), for a total value of £68,470.68 ($90,069.30). Also, insider John Ramsay purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($53.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,056.25 ($4,020.32). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 103 shares of company stock worth $427,819.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.