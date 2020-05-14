Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Down 10.6%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $4.58, approximately 365,905 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 280,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

CCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

The firm has a market cap of $232.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $210.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 22,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

