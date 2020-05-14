Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CAPL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,828. Crossamerica Partners has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $487.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.88. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 411.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Keenan D. Lynch purchased 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,223.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mickey Kim acquired 2,000 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,352.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,145 shares of company stock worth $197,121.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the first quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

