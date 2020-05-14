Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $78.90

Shares of Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.90 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 78.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 730928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.10 ($1.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.26. The firm has a market cap of $325.90 million and a P/E ratio of 41.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 1.66 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 3.68%.

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

