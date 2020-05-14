CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

CVR Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -264.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

