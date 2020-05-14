CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,477,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,042. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

