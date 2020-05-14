Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Decreased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,367,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82,277 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.1% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $327,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after acquiring an additional 286,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.68. The company had a trading volume of 255,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,568. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.