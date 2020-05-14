Davidson Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 142,050 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,654,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,686,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.10. 37,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average is $196.58. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

