Davidson Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $43.85. 50,141,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

