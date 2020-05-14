Davidson Trust Co. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,764,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,370. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

