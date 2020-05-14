Davidson Trust Co. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.1% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $299.74. The stock had a trading volume of 311,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

