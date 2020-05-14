Davidson Trust Co. Has $1 Million Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.2% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $98.85. 3,753,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

