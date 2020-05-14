Davidson Trust Co. Has $135,000 Position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return in the 4th quarter valued at $2,237,000.

RJI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,580. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.48.

