Davidson Trust Co. Has $228,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,309,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.