Davidson Trust Co. Has $492,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,634,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,479. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.