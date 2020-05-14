Davidson Trust Co. Has $564,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after acquiring an additional 104,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.12. 1,243,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,904. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

