Davidson Trust Co. Has $712,000 Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in VF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

VFC traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 293,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,095. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.