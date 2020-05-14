Davidson Trust Co. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 350,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

