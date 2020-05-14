Davidson Trust Co. Invests $281,000 in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,548,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 467,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,093,000 after acquiring an additional 90,622 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,891,000 after acquiring an additional 137,135 shares during the period.

GBIL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.56. 8,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

