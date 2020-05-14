Davidson Trust Co. Purchases 107 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 1.4% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.79.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $258.70. 1,277,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,541. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

