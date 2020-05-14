Davidson Trust Co. Purchases 406 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,641,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,104,000 after buying an additional 195,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,017,000 after buying an additional 187,423 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $6,994,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $115.62. The stock had a trading volume of 291,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,698. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

