Davidson Trust Co. Raises Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $135.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

