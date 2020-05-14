Davidson Trust Co. Reduces Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.59. 1,383,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.81. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

