Davidson Trust Co. Sells 259 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in Linde by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

LIN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.15. 112,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.