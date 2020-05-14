De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.40

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.40 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.62), with a volume of 603766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.25 ($0.63).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 million and a PE ratio of 117.50.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.