Deluxe Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of DLX opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deluxe will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

