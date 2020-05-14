Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 1950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.60.

Dillistone Group Company Profile (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

